Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak briefing media in Patna.
Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak briefing media in Patna.

More doctors brought from outside for treatment of encephalitis affected patients: Bihar govt

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:33 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Some doctors have been brought from outside to provide timely treatment to the encephalitis affected patients, Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar on Tuesday said.
12 extra doctors have been deputed at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) from different districts in Muzaffarpur, of which 4 are from Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital, 4 from Nalanda Medical College & Hospital and 4 from Patna Medical College & Hospital.
"The Chief Minister also gave directions that there is no dearth of doctors and all of them are carrying out their duties but to supplement them, some doctors be brought from outside. Some doctors from DMCH and PMCH are being sent there today," Kumar said while briefing the media.
The Chief Secretary further briefed that the government has directed all ASHA workers, ANMs, Anganwadi workers to distribute ORS in all households.
"Awareness is being created that children should not sleep on an empty stomach and be immediately brought to the hospital if they fall sick. We have given directions that all ASHA workers, ANMs, Anganwadi workers distribute ORS in all households and tell them its importance," he said.
It was also decided that a team will visit all the houses in encephalitis affected areas to know their socio-economic and environmental background.
"It is been decided that a team will visit all houses, where children have been affected, to know their socio-economic and environmental background. The team will assess their condition, poverty, sanitation and see if there was an environmental factor behind it," he said.
Talking about the government-run SKMCH in Muzaffarpur, where the maximum number of encephalitis affected patients are being admitted, the Chief Secretary said that it will be converted into 2500-bed hospital so that more people will be accommodated at the time of need.
"It is been decided that SKMCH will be converted into a 2500-bed hospital, currently it has 610 beds. In the next year, it will be taken up to 1500 beds and 2500 later. A 100-bed ICU will be made there, it has 50-beds. A 'dharamshala' will be built there for relatives and families," he added.
Kumar reiterated that Bihar government will bear the expense of the treatment of the patients.
"The Chief Minister gave a few directions. He said the main reason for deaths is that patients reach hospitals late. It is been reiterated that patients won't have to bear any expense in coming to hospitals. Their fare will be reimbursed, they will be given Rs 400 at a flat rate," the Chief Secretary said.
So far, 109 children have died due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also given directions to the Health Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.
Encephalitis is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headache. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:13 IST

CBI case against Lawyers Collective, Anand Grover for violating...

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against NGO Lawyers Collective and senior lawyer Anand Grover on charges of violating rules under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:07 IST

Bihar: AES death toll mounts to 112 in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 19 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district rose to 112 on Wednesday, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:36 IST

Mamata, Stalin, Naidu, KCR to skip all-party meet convened by PM today

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will not attend the meeting of party leaders of political parties convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:36 IST

PM Modi to host dinner for all MPs tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all the Members of Parliament on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 08:42 IST

After encephalitis deaths, Odisha orders testing of litchi fruit

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 19 (ANI): Amid the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar which claimed 109 lives so far, Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has directed officials to ascertain toxic content in litchi fruit being sold in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:56 IST

Gurugram: Man masturbates on woman, hurls abuses outside metro station

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 19 (ANI): A case has been registered by Gurugram police against an unknown person after a woman alleged that a masturbated on her on the escalator leading out of the HUDA City Centre metro station here on June 14.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:49 IST

Delhi: Restaurant employee stabbed to death by colleague

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A restaurant employee was stabbed to death by another staff in Central Delhi on Monday night allegedly after a heated argument broke out between them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:48 IST

Anantnag encounter: Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 25...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and promised a government job to a family member of Army Major Ketan Sharma who lost his life in Anantnag encounter on June 17.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:40 IST

Delhi traffic cop spreads road safety awareness with rap songs

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Sandeep Shahi, a head constable in Delhi traffic police has a swanky method to spread road safety awareness as he has mastered the art of rapping.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:56 IST

Couple held for peddling cocaine in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Excise Enforcement officials of Hyderabad on Tuesday arrested a couple and seized 9-gram cocaine from them at Banjara Hills area near Saibaba Temple.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:10 IST

Kaleshwaram project to be inaugurated on June 21

Hyderabad (Telangana) June 19 (ANI): Telangana government will inaugurate Kaleswaram lift irrigation project on June 21, an official statement read.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:03 IST

Govt to remove minimum educational qualification rule required...

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday decided to remove the requirement of minimum educational qualification for driving a transport vehicle.

Read More
iocl