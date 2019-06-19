More doctors brought from outside for treatment of encephalitis affected patients: Bihar govt

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Some doctors have been brought from outside to provide timely treatment to the encephalitis affected patients, Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar on Tuesday said.

12 extra doctors have been deputed at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) from different districts in Muzaffarpur, of which 4 are from Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital, 4 from Nalanda Medical College & Hospital and 4 from Patna Medical College & Hospital.

"The Chief Minister also gave directions that there is no dearth of doctors and all of them are carrying out their duties but to supplement them, some doctors be brought from outside. Some doctors from DMCH and PMCH are being sent there today," Kumar said while briefing the media.

The Chief Secretary further briefed that the government has directed all ASHA workers, ANMs, Anganwadi workers to distribute ORS in all households.

"Awareness is being created that children should not sleep on an empty stomach and be immediately brought to the hospital if they fall sick. We have given directions that all ASHA workers, ANMs, Anganwadi workers distribute ORS in all households and tell them its importance," he said.

It was also decided that a team will visit all the houses in encephalitis affected areas to know their socio-economic and environmental background.

"It is been decided that a team will visit all houses, where children have been affected, to know their socio-economic and environmental background. The team will assess their condition, poverty, sanitation and see if there was an environmental factor behind it," he said.

Talking about the government-run SKMCH in Muzaffarpur, where the maximum number of encephalitis affected patients are being admitted, the Chief Secretary said that it will be converted into 2500-bed hospital so that more people will be accommodated at the time of need.

"It is been decided that SKMCH will be converted into a 2500-bed hospital, currently it has 610 beds. In the next year, it will be taken up to 1500 beds and 2500 later. A 100-bed ICU will be made there, it has 50-beds. A 'dharamshala' will be built there for relatives and families," he added.

Kumar reiterated that Bihar government will bear the expense of the treatment of the patients.

"The Chief Minister gave a few directions. He said the main reason for deaths is that patients reach hospitals late. It is been reiterated that patients won't have to bear any expense in coming to hospitals. Their fare will be reimbursed, they will be given Rs 400 at a flat rate," the Chief Secretary said.

So far, 109 children have died due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also given directions to the Health Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.

Encephalitis is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headache. (ANI)

