More love on the runway at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Love has gone beyond the runway as Delhi airport dangles the carrot with other airlines SpiceJet, Vistara and Delhi Dutyfree as Twitterverse had a feast of a day with lighthearted exchanges going back and forth on Friday.

Delhi airport tweeted to Vistara said, "Hey @airvistara, its valentine's day, want to continue flying higher with us? #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020." Vistara's twitter handle further responded, "@DelhiAirport, cheesy but landed well, just like all our aircraft thanks to you #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020."

Members of the Twitterverse joined in on the fun as well. "Ye sahi hai, jodi salamat rahe (high five emoji)." While one user even found the response cold. "@airvistara, c'mon, this was very Cold response. Learn from @IndiGo6E," reads another tweet.

The action did not stop there as Delhi Airport upped the ante by indulging in a flirtatious conversation with SpiceJet as well. The tweet read, "Hey @flyspicejet, love how you turn my hub red, hot and spicy! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020." To which, the airline account responded, "You're always in our Dil, Dilli!@DelhiAirport." Delhi airport then replied, "Keep it spicy! #DELlovesYou" The counter reply followed, "For sure! Who knows; we might runway together! (Wink eye emoji) #DELlovesyou #ValentinesDay2020"

Delhi Duty-Free also found love in its way as the airport was oozing love. "@DelhiDutyFree Love the way how everyone mingles with you so well, while they shop smiles and collect happiness. #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020." The Delhi Duty-Free was quick to respond saying, "@DelhiAirport If love is in the air, it has to be you." The response that followed was, "Your words smell so good. We promise you to always enjoy the (retail) space that you are in."

The tweets by the Delhi airport made the Twitterverse's day. "These tweets of flirt just made my day more special and happy Will travel from Delhi airport on 27th but thank you for being our valentine!!!" one user commented.

The series of tweets were on the back of tweets the Delhi airport's official twitter handle tweeted to airlines Air India and Indigo earlier on Friday.

