More manufacturing units set up in J&K than in Maharashtra, Gujarat and K'taka, says LG Manoj Sinha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that more manufacturing units were set up in J&K than in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme.

Jammu and Kashmir is one of the top states in the start-up ranking.

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of victims of the Rajouri firing that happened on Friday.



"The incident in Rajouri is very unfortunate. Condolences to the bereaved families. The price of a life cannot be set in monetary terms but still, I announce an ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh for each affected family," L-G Sinha said in a tweet.

Two individuals lost their lives after unidentified terrorists opened fire on Friday morning near Military Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

The Indian Army has informed that the police, security forces and civil administration officials are currently at the site.

"In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajouri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site," the Army's White Knight Corps tweeted on Friday. (ANI)

