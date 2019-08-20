Neeraj Shekhar elected in Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)
More people from different parties wish to join BJP: Neeraj Shekhar

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:41 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Neeraj Shekhar, who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday claimed that more people from different parties are willing to join the BJP.
Speaking to ANI, Shekhar, son of former prime minister Chandrashekhar, said, "There are more people from different parties who wish to join BJP and talks are ongoing between the Prime Minister and the president of the party."
Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Shekhar said, "I want to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his blessings. I wish to contribute my efforts to the party and make it stronger."
Shekhar was on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.
He had filed his nomination on August 14 as the BJP candidate for the August 26 Rajya Sabha by-election from Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Shekhar joined the BJP on July 16 in presence of its working president Jagat Prakash Nadda. (ANI)

