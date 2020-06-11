More recovered COVID-19 cases than active cases in the country currently, recovery rate 49.21 pc

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): There are more patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country than active cases currently, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, MoHFW also said that the recovery rate in the country currently stands at 49.21 percent during a press conference.

"Today, our recovery rate is 49.21 per cent. The number of patients recovered presently exceeds the number of active patients," Agarwal said.

As of Thursday, there are 1,37,448 active cases while 1,41,028 patients have been cured and discharged in the country. Meanwhile, 8,102 deaths have also been reported due to the infection so far. (ANI)

