More recoveries reported than new COVID-19 cases today: Kerala Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 14 (ANI): Kerala on Sunday reported more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases, said State Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Shailaja said that 56 people have recovered from COVID-19 and 54 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday.

Shailaja said that 56 patients who were under COVID-19 treatment in the state tested negative today. With this, the total number of recovered patients stands at 1,101.

"A total of 27 patients from Palakkad district, seven in Thrissur district, five from Malappuram district, three each in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts, two each from Kottayam, Idukki and Kannur districts and one each in Wayanad and Kasaragod districts are those who tested negative after the treatment," she said.

She further informed that the state has reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of active cases to 1,340.

"Eight persons from Kozhikode district, seven each in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, six each from Palakkad and Kasargod districts, four each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts, three each from Kottayam and Malappuram districts, two each in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, and one each from Kollam and Wayanad Districts are those who tested positive for COVID-19 today," she said.

"Of these, 23 persons have returned from overseas (UAE 13, Saudi Arabia 5, Nigeria 3 and Kuwait 2) and 25 from other states (Maharashtra 13, Tamil Nadu 9, Karnataka 1, Delhi 1 and Haryana 1). Three people have got infected through primary contact, two in Thrissur district and one from Malappuram district. Apart from this, three health workers have also been infected, two from Thrissur district and one in Thiruvananthapuram district," she added.

She said that a total of 2,42,767 people are under observation in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,40,744 are under surveillance at home or institutional quarantine and 2,023 are isolated in hospitals.

State Health Minister Shailaja said that Kerala has tested 1,49,164 samples for COVID-19 including 4,848 samples in the past 24 hours.

She further informed that six new places were declared as hotspots today while one has been excluded from the list. Currently, there are 122 hotspots in Kerala. The new hotspots are one in Idukki district, two in Kannur district and three in Kasargod district. (ANI)

