More than 1 lakh Covid-19 patients cured, recovery rate improves to 48.31 pc

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): During the last 24 hours, a total of 4,776 COVID-19 patients have re. Thus, so far, a total of 1,00,303 patients have been cured of COVID-19.

The recovery rate is 48.31% amongst COVID-19 patients. Presently, there are 1,01,497 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. The fatality rate is 2.80 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) confirmed.

The testing capacity has increased in the country through 480 government and 208 private laboratories (total of 688 laboratories). Cumulatively, 41,03,233 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,37,158 samples were tested yesterday.

With respect to the health infrastructure in the country for the management of COVID-19, as of now, 952 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,66,332 Isolation beds, 21,393 ICU beds and 72,762 Oxygen supported beds are available. 2,391 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,34,945 Isolation beds; 11,027 ICU beds and 46,875 Oxygen supported beds have been operationalised. The Centre has also provided 125.28 lakh N95 masks and 101.54 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions. (ANI)

