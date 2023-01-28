More than 10 lakh commuters travelled by Metro lines 2A, 7 since inauguration by PM Modi: MMRDA commissioner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Since the inauguration of Metro phase 2 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19, more than 10 lakh commuters have travelled by Metro Lines 2A and 7, said SVR Srinivas, Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Saturday.

Srinivas told ANI said, "Since the inauguration of phase 2 of the Mumbai metro by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 10 lakh commuters have travelled on it. Both the metro lines are fully operational and are connected with Metro line 1, creating the first metro network in Mumbai Metropolitan Region."

"Because of its easy connectivity with the railway line through metro 1, millions of people living in Mumbai have benefited from it," added Srinivas.

Since the first phase was commissioned on April 2 last year, metro lines 2A and 7 have been successful in providing uninterrupted services to around more than one crore of people in Mumbai, said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) data.

Almost 1,00,03,270 commuters have travelled to date and a total of 22 trains provide 245 metro services daily on metro lines 2A and 7, stated the commissioner.



While speaking about the Mumbai One Card, he said, "More than 20,000 Mumbai One Cards have been issued to date for the seamless travel experience of passengers."

Mumbai One Card is the one common mobility card needed during travel, stated the commissioner.

"This card can be used in all metros in India and all city buses in Mumbai. People buy metro tickets and Best bus tickets using this card. They can also shop using this card as it also works as a debit card. People can get these cards on metro ticket windows," said Srinivas.

Srinivas while congratulating everyone for the success of Mumbai metro lines said, "It's great news for all of us. People are now switching their mode of transport from private vehicles to eco-friendly Metro."

Last week, the Prime Minister on his visit to Mumbai inaugurated the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7. He also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and seven sewage treatment plants. He inaugurated 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana and started road concretisation projects for around 400 kilometres of roads in Mumbai. (ANI)

