More than 100 terrorists eliminated in Kashmir this year: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Sunday addressed virtual rally in Madhubani district of Bihar and said that "more than hundred terrorists were eliminated" this year in Kashmir, and Tral area is now a 'militancy free zone' in Kashmir.

"These are big achievements for security forces," said Rai.

Rai in his speech said that Home Ministry is monitoring the situation in flood-affected areas of Bihar in close coordination with state administration, and would render all possible assistance.

He said that more 1,300 special shramik trains have run for Bihar, bringing back more than 20 lakh stranded migrants from different part of country.

"We are committed to provide jobs to migrants who return home,"he said.

Rai further claimed that under leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, NDA will win atleast 220 Assembly seats out of 243 in the state. (ANI)

