More than 116.50 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): More than 116.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, out of which, over 15.54 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with them to be administered, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.



"More than 116.50 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far through the Central government's free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category," said the Ministry.

"More than 15.54 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," it added.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,729 fresh COVID-19 cases and 221 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

