More than 172.21 crores COVID-19 vaccines provided to States/UTs: Centre

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): More than 172.21 crores COVID-19 vaccination doses have been provided to States and Union Territories, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

A balance of more than 11.16 crores is still available with States and Union Territories.

"More than 172.21 crores (1,72,21,28,840) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. More than 11.16 crores (11,16,84,166) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," read the statement.



Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 175.03 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of additional vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. (ANI)

