More than 20,000 houses identified by Delhi govt for home quarantine: LG Anil Baijal

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Tuesday said that more than 20,000 houses have been identified by the Delhi government for home quarantine in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

"It has been decided to increase the number of food distribution centres from present 500 to 2500 so that social distancing is adhered to effectively. Home quarantine has to be strictly monitored. More than 20,000 homes have been identified by GNCTD for home quarantine," Baijal tweeted.

The Lieutenant Governor today reviewed ongoing measures to contain COVID-19 with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain and other officers through video conference.

Baijal stated that ensuring social distancing is our topmost priority at the moment.

"It was observed that there have been reports about violations of social distancing norms at some food distribution centres. Keeping in view, it was agreed to increase the number of food distribution centres from present 500 to 2,500 centres, so that social distancing is adhered effectively," an official release said.

Baijal instructed all concerned authorities that home quarantine has to be strictly monitored and technology should be used for its effective monitoring to stop further spread.

He advised that Standard Operation Procedure should be laid down for tracking of those patients who are discharged from hospitals, isolation centres or home quarantine.

"LG directed District Administration and Police Personnel to keep a strict watch on social distancing and home quarantine. The medical staff shall visit all home quarantine cases for effective surveillance. He instructed that deterrent action should be taken against violators. He directed to publicised such actions widely so that others can also learn lessons from it," the release said.

During the meeting, Baijal directed Health Department for expansion of medical facilities in Delhi, like hospitals beds/ICU beds, procurement of testing kits, Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs), ventilators, nebulisers and medicines in a time-bound manner to prepare for increasing cases.

Addressing a press conference today, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said that there are 89 active cases of coronavirus in the national capital.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier informed that there are 1,397 coronavirus cases in the country and 35 people have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)