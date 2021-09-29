More than 22,000 compliances reduced in government, says senior official

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): More than 22,000 compliances have been reduced by union ministries, states and UTs and about 13,000 compliances simplified while more than 1,200 processes have been digitized, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Secretary DPIIT gave the information at a national workshop on reducing the compliance burden here.

Speaking on the occasion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goel said a big exercise is being carried out by central ministries, states and UTs to reduce compliance burden and the aim of this exercise is to simplify, decriminalize and remove redundant laws.

The workshop was organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Goyal said that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has come a long way from red-tapism to laying the red carpet for businesses.

The mindset has evolved from "not able to understand complexities" to "it's so simple to start a business".

He said that numerous regulatory compliances only confused the new prospects and built hesitation in investors but today "we are creating a most conducive environment for entrepreneurs".

The Minister said that the soft launch of the National Single Window System is an outstanding example of the government's commitment to simplify and rationalise things.

The NSWS portal hosts approvals across 18 central departments and nine states and another 14 central departments and five states will be added by December this year.

The minister said that through a participative and consultative approach with all stakeholders, the government is identifying and eliminating hurdles in a time-bound manner.

An official release said that during the last few years 103 offences have been decriminalized and 327 redundant provisions/laws removed. (ANI)