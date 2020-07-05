More than 25 cr saplings to be planted in UP under 'Mission Vriksharopan-2020'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated 'Mission Vriksharopan-2020' in Kukarel forest in capital city Lucknow. Under this programme, more than 25 crore saplings will be planted across the state.

Notably, medicinal, fruit yielding, environmental, shady, fodder, and other important plants of more than 201 species were planted in a day through extensive public participation and interdepartmental coordination.

"So far more than five crore trees have been planted in Uttar Pradesh. It shows the confidence of the common man towards the government. It also shows how conscious we are about our environment," the Chief Minister said while addressing the event.

"Today is the day to express gratitude. This Van Mahotsav has confluence with Guru Purnima. On this day we have set a target of planting as many as 25 crore trees across the state," he added.

"I am happy that since morning, with fervour and enthusiasm, events are being organised across 75 districts at several places," he said.

Notably, geo-tagging of all plantation sites will also be done. The plantation drive also focusses upon prevention of malnutrition, biodiversity conservation and plantation along the banks of Ganga and tributaries. (ANI)

