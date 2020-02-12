More than 30 ministers who visited J-K submit their reports to MHA

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): More than 30 ministers, out of the 36, who had visited Jammu and Kashmir have submitted their reports to the Home Ministry, MHA sources said here on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sent in the reports to the Prime Minister's Office.

In this report, ministers gave feedback and suggestions for speedy development of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

As part of the Centre's special public outreach programme, the Union Ministers visited Jammu and Kashmir with the objective of disseminating information about the importance of the Centre's policies for the overall development of the Union Territory and its people along with the steps taken by the government after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile state into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

