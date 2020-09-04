More than 3.4 lakh aspirants appear for JEE Main in 3 days

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): A total of 3,43,958 aspirants have appeared for JEE Main, out of the total 4,58,521 registered candidates, in the three days when the examination was held.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to announce this attendance and stated, "Here is the attendance for the last 3 days for JEE Main. Heart whelming to see so many students participating in this Yagna to create Aatma Nirbhar Bharat despite Covid-19 pandemic. I thank all Chief Ministers for their support to ensure that students' careers are not affected."

Notably, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting these entrance tests in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm from September 1 and will continue till September 6.

On the first day of JEE Main BArch and B Planning paper on September 1, 54.67 attendance was registered. The JEE Main BTech and BE paper, which were held on September 2 and 3 recorded 81.08 per cent and 82.14 per cent attendance respectively.

This exam is held for undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. The top scorers will then have to appear for JEE Advanced 2020. (ANI)

