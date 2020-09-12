More than 3/4th of India's COVID-19 cases have recovered, discharged: MoHFW

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Over three-fourth of reported COVID-19 cases in India have either recovered or been discharged, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Saturday.

In a tweet, Union Heath Ministry shared a picture which showed the country's recovery rate at 77.65 per cent while the percentage of active cases stands at 20.7 per cent.

"The gap between the percentage of Recovered Cases and percentage of Active Cases progressively growing wide. More than 3/4 of total cases (more than 36L) recovered & discharged," the tweet also read.



The active cases in the country are known to be only a "small portion", which is less than one-fourth of total cases, according to MoHFW.

"Centre-led COVID management strategies have focused on early detection through widespread, easy and aggressive testing; standardised quality and effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home/facility isolation; and reducing mortality," the Health Ministry said in a subsequent tweet.

With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count breached the 45-lakh mark on Friday. (ANI)

