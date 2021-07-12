More than 38.86 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday informed that more than 38.86 crores of vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs).

"More than 38.86 crore (38,86,09,790) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 63,84,230 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 37,31,88,834 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)", read an official release by the ministry.

Also, more than 1.54 crore (1,54,20,956) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs and private hospitals to be administered.



The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, 39,649 recoveries, and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry today. (ANI)

