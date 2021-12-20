More than 5.1 cr scholarships provided under pre-matric, post-matric scholarship scheme since 2014-15: Govt

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): More than 5.1 crore scholarships have been provided through National Scholarship Portal and Direct Benefit Transfer under the pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes, the government informed on Monday.



Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, today said, "The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes for the educational empowerment of students belonging to economically weaker section of the six notified minority communities i.e. Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsi and Sikh in all States/UTs across the country."

"Since 2014-15, more than 5.1 crore scholarships have been provided through National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) out of which more than 52 per cent beneficiaries are female," he said.

The figure also includes the beneficiaries who would avail the scholarship for the year 2021-22 for which the budget has been allocated, the Ministry said. (ANI)

