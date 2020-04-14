More than 600 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, over 220 testing labs in India: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Underlining that the government made rapid progress in ramping up the country's health infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said coronavirus tests are being done in over 220 labs, while there are over 600 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

"The country has ample reserves of medicines, food-ration and other essential goods, and supply chain constraints are continuously being removed," Modi said while addressing the nation.

"We are making rapid progress in ramping up health infrastructure as well. From having only one testing lab for COVID-19 in January, we now have more than 220 functional testing labs. Global experience shows that 1,500-1,600 beds are required for every 10,000 patients. In India, we have arranged more than one lakh beds today," he said.

"Not only this, there are more than 600 hospitals which are dedicated for COVID-19 treatment. As we speak, these facilities are being increased even more rapidly," he added.

The Prime Minister announced that India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases.

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by Modi last month, was slated to end today.

"Till April 20, all districts, localities and states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States, which will not let hotspots increase, could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," Modi said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had on Saturday held consultations with Chief Ministers through video-conferencing, during which talks were held over the need for extending the lockdown further after taking into consideration the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

During the course of the meeting, Modi had said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the States on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks. He had underlined that the motto of the government earlier was 'jaan hai to jahaan hai' but now it is 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi'.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 10,363, including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

