More than 66.89 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that more than 4.37 crore (4,37,83,160) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

According to a press statement, more than 66.89 crore (66,89,80,635) vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.



Further, more than 1.56 crore doses (1,56,96,450) are in the pipeline.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the States and Union Territories by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

