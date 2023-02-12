More than 97.64 lakh pending, pre-litigation cases settled in 1st National Lok Adalat of 2023

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Legal Services Authorities across the country, under the guidance of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) organised the 1st National Lok Adalat of the year 2023 in all 36 States and Union Territories in which over 97.64 lakh pending and pre-litigation cases were settled.

As per information received in NALSA on February 11, 2023, till 7.30 pm, 97.64 lakh cases have been settled.

"The settled cases include about 17.13 lakh pending cases and about 80.50 lakh pre-litigation cases. The approximate value of the total settlement amount in these cases is Rs 7077.84 crore. The final settlement figures will rise, as data of settlement from far-flung areas of the country is still awaited," the press statement said.

This settlement of cases will not only ease the burden of the pending cases in Courts but, will also control future litigation, NALSA said in a statement.

In this Lok Adalat, cases involving compoundable offences, revenue cases and bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes (except divorce cases), cheque bounce



cases, labour disputes and other civil cases were taken up.

A large number of recovery matters related to financial institutions, banks, government bodies and private service providers were also taken up as pre-litigation cases, and were settled.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA, took an overview of the entire process and progress of Lok Adalat.

Lok Adalats have not only proved to be an efficient substitute for redressal but have significantly helped in reducing the burden of the Courts swiftly and in a very cost-efficient manner.

Lok Adalats have greatly supplemented and complimented the legal system, the release stated. The pursuit of justice has become more accessible with the increasing vitality of Lok Adalats, in conformity with the vision of NALSA, it added.

Justice Kaul stressed upon the need of quick and affordable access to justice to increase the institutional participation of the common man and gave necessary directions to NALSA for the future course of upcoming National Lok Adalats, which are now scheduled to be conducted pan India on May 13, September 9 and December 9, 2023. (ANI)

