Morning arti performed at Jhandewalan temple, Delhi on day 5 of Navratri

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Morning arti was performed at the famous Jhandewalan temple in Delhi on Wednesday morning on the occassion of the fifth day of Navratri.

Priests at the temple premises said that on day 5, devotees across the country will worship Goddess Skandamata, the fifth avatar of Goddess Durga.

Meanwhile, devotees said they are feeling comfortable with the checks and safety measures inside the Jhandewalan temple premises and are following all COVID-19 related guidelines.



Around 15,000 people had arrived at the temple yesterday on day 4 and the authorities had distributed around 8,000 packets of prasad.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the festivities as there is a huge decrease in the number of devotees arriving at the temple for offering prayers. Temple authorities are adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The entry of devotees to the Jhandewalan temple is allowed from 4:00 am to 12:00 pm. Mantras are being chanted by priests and holy songs are being played out inside temple premises.

Navratri is an auspicious nine days festival which is celebrated by Hindus all over the world with great enthusiasm and fervour. Navratras are celebrated in the honour of Maa Durga, the warrior form of the Goddess, the festival signifies the victory of good over evil.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. (ANI)

