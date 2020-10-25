Morning 'arti' performed in Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on last day of Navratri

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The grand morning 'arti' was performed in Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on the last day of Navratri on Sunday.

"Till now, around three lakh devotees have visited the Jhandewalan Temple and about 2000 volunteers including 300 women volunteers have worked in four-hour shifts during Navratri. We have placed Gangotri water and fruits for 'bhandara'," Ravinder Goyal, Trustee - Jhandewalan Temple, told ANI.

"There were no major collapses in security and we were also able to maintain social distancing for devotees due to proper arrangements," he added.

The word Navratri translates to 'nine nights'. In most parts of India, different forms of the goddess, Maa Durga, are worshipped during these nine nights-- Shilaputri, Brahmacharni, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandama, Katyayani, Kalratri, Maha Gauri, and Siddhidatri.



This year, COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the festivities as there is a huge decrease in the number of devotees arriving at the temple for offering prayers. Temple authorities are adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The festival is popularly and prominently celebrated in Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and the southern state of Karnataka.

In West Bengal, the last four days of Navratri is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm and is known as Durga Puja.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

Jyoti Kalash, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Navami Homa, Lalitha Vrat and Chandi Path are other famous rituals and events which are observed during the nine days of Navratri. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. (ANI)

