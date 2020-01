Mortal remains of Army Jawan killed in avalanche reaches native village in Madhya Pradesh

Kanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Hundreds of villagers on Sunday paid their tributes to Army Jawan Dharmendra Singh, killed in an avalanche in Kargil when his mortal remains arrived at his native village Birahinpur village in Madhya Pradesh.

A group of villagers along with family members gathered in front of the house of the jawan to pay their last tribute.

The 40-year-old jawan who was posted at Siachen Glacier was killed in an avalanche in Kargil in Ladakh on Friday. (ANI)