Mortal remains of CRPF personnel killed in Anantnag terror attack reaches his hometown in Ghazipur

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Mahesh Kumar Kushwaha killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag terror attack has arrived at his residence in Jaitpura village.

The body was brought to his residence on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday by road after being flown from Jammu to Varanasi's Babatpur Airport.

Thousands of villagers gathered to pay homage to the slain Army jawan and were constantly chanting slogans of "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Mahesh Zindabad" while fluttering the tricolour.

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha visited the deceased CRPF constable's house to meet his family and gave assurance to extend all possible assistance.

According to local sources, the CRPF personnel will be accorded full state funeral in the morning near Ganga River in presence of the officials of district administration and CRPF.

Five CRPF personnel attained martyrdom and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.

Terrorists carried out a stand-off firing attack at K.P Road in Anantnag at about 4:50 pm hours on Wednesday.

Among those dead are ASI Ramesh Kumar (Jhajjar, Haryana), ASI Nirod Sarma (Nalbari, Assam), CT Satendra Kumar (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh), CT Mahesh Kr Kushwaha (Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh) and CT Sandeep Yadav (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh). (ANI)