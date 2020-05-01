Mortal remains of Indian businessman who committed suicide in Dubai, airlifted to Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], May 1 (ANI): The mortal remains of an Indian businessman, who committed suicide in Dubai last week was brought to Kerala in a special charted air ambulance at Kozhikode airport on Thursday night.

Dubai police had confirmed that 54-year-old Indian businessman, Joy Arakkal from Wayanad in Kerala had committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Business Bay on April 23.

Joy Arakkal, was the owner of Dubai-based Innova Refining and Trading FZE. He is survived by his wife Celine Joy and children Arun Joy and Ashley Joy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Home Ministry have granted special permission for the charted air ambulance.

He was awarded the 10-year Gold Card visa by the United Arab Emirates in 2019. His house 45,000 square feet 'Arakkal Palace' in Manathavady is one of the largest homes in Kerala.

The burial will be held in Manathavady Church cemetery on Friday. (ANI)

