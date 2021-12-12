Mortal remains of Jitender Naik arrive at Bhopal airport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): The mortal remains of Jitender Naik who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash arrived at Bhopal airport today.

Public representatives, administration officials and common people reached the air cargo to pay their tributes.

His body will reach his ancestral village Dhamanda for the funeral.





13 people were killed when the IAF's helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew. (ANI)

