Mortal remains of Major Ketan Sharma reach his residence in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): A large number of people gathered here at his residence on Tuesday to receive the mortal remains of Major Ketan Sharma.

Major lost his life after an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday. A terrorist was also killed during the encounter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat also paid their homage to Major Sharma.

In another encounter, one security personnel and two terrorists were killed in the district on Tuesday. (ANI)

