Mortal remains of Naik Subhash Thapa brought to his native place Bagdogra

Mortal remains of Naik Subhash Thapa were brought to his native place on Monday. Photo/ANI
ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:07 IST

Bagdogra (West Bengal) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The mortal remains of Naik Subhash Thapa were brought to his residence in Upper Bagdogra on Monday.
Naik Thapa lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on October 11. He was injured in the ceasefire and was rushed to command hospital Udhampur, where later he succumbed to his injuries.
The father of Naik Thapa, on October 12, urged the central government to take strict action against the neighbouring country.
Speaking to ANI, Teg Bahadur Thapa said, "Yesterday I was informed via a phone call that my son is no more. I am proud that my son has laid his life for the country but I think strict action should be taken against Pakistan."
Naik Thapa served the Indian Army for eight years. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:06 IST

