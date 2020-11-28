Mortal remains of Sepoy Yash Deshmukh brought to native village in Maha

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): The mortal remains of Sepoy Yash Deshmukh - who was killed in action during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir was brought to his native village Pimpal Bhairao in Jalgaon district on Saturday.

Scores of locals came out to pay tribute to the 21-year-old. They were seen holding the tricolour in his honour.

Prior to this, a wreath-laying ceremony was held in Srinagar on Friday for Yash, and Sepoy Rattan Singh. Both of them were killed during a terrorist attack in Srinagar on November 26.

On Friday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Mukund Naravane expressed condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives.

"General MM Naravane #COAS and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Sepoy Rattan Singh & Sepoy Deshmukh Yash; offer deepest condolences to the families," Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted on Friday. (ANI)