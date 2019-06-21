Mortal remains of Sqn Ldr H Vinod who died in AN-32 air crash reach Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21(ANI): Mortal remains of Squadron leader H Vinod who lost his life in Indian Air force (IAF) AN-32 crash, was brought to Sulur for performing the last rites on Friday.

Vinod's family including his wife and mother were present to receive the mortal remains.

IAF on Thursday recovered the mortal remains of 13 of its personnel killed in AN-32 plane crash.

"The mortal remains of 13 brave air-warriors have been recovered and sent to the Air Force Station, Jorhat," IAF spokesperson Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh said on Thursday.

On June 3, an IAF AN-32 aircraft, which took off from the Air Force Station, Jorhat in Assam, went missing with 13 air-warriors onboard.

The wreckage was found on June 11 on a mountain slope in Arunachal Pradesh. All of the 13 air-warriors died in the crash. (ANI)

