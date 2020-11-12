Mortals remains of Army sepoy killed in J-K brought to Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI): The mortal remains of Sepoy Ryada Mahesh, who lost his life in the anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector was brought to Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

The Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha and other prominent leaders paid floral tributes to the deceased soldier at the airport.



The body will be handed over to the family in Nizamabad.

Late Sepoy Mahesh joined the Army in 2014 and was 25 years old. He hailed from Village Komanpalle of Velpur Tehsil, Nizamabad District of Telangana, and is survived by his wife.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the family of Army Jawan Ryada Mahesh. (ANI)

