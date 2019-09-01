Mortars recovered by police in Mandi Gud on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Mortars recovered by police in Mandi Gud on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Mortars recovered from village in Agra district

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 06:15 IST

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The discovery of two mortars in Mandi Gud village, which comes under the Fatehpur Sikri police station, created panic in the area on Saturday.
The mortars were later found to be dummies, according to the Superintendent of Police (West Zone), Ravi Kumar.
"Two mortars were found on Saturday in the Fatehpur Sikri police station area.
However, they turned out to be dummies. Although they are not active but we request people not to tamper with such objects whenever they are found," Kumar told ANI here.
The police arrived on the spot and transferred the mortars to a lab for further investigation.
Kumar added that Agra and nearby regions had seen troop movements during the Second World War and therefore such discoveries are possible in the future too.
"For the information of the public I would like to add that the area was active in 1945 during the Second World War, therefore it is possible that more such objects which have been buried in the ground for decades are found in future," the official said. (ANI)

