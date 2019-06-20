MoRTH issues draft notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from paying registration fees

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): In order to give a boost to battery-operated or electric vehicles in the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday initiated steps for providing differential registration fees under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.

The amendment proposes to exempt battery-operated vehicles fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of the new registration mark, an official statement said.

This means that electric vehicles would be exempted from such registration charges. The exemption will apply to all categories of vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The Centre has been batting for electric vehicles as it will help in reducing India's dependence on oil imports, combating air pollution and will generate employment. (ANI)