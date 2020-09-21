MoRTH waives off permit requirement for vehicles carrying oxygen till March end 2021

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): In a crucial step forward, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an order to waive off permit requirements for vehicles carrying oxygen tanks or cylinders till March 31, 2021 following the pandemic, on Monday.

"A decision has been taken to waive off the requirement of permit for transport category of vehicles carrying oxygen during the period of COVID-19 pandemic upto 31st March 2021," a ministry official told ANI.

The Central Government specifies that the provisions of sub-section (1) of the section shall not apply to a transport vehicle which is exclusively used for the transporting or carriage of oxygen during the period of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, upto March 31, 2021.

The decision has been taken in view of certain issues brought to notice of ministry about problems being faced by certain Transport Vehicles operators for the carriage and transportation and delivery of oxygen cylinders or oxygen tanks across the States or within a State.

Also, it was added that oxygen is an important item required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Ministry has issued a Notification, number SO 3204 (E) dated 21st September 2020 for exemption of Permit requirements as required under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

This will ensure the smooth movement of vehicles carrying oxygen and further ensuring the supply of oxygen across the country.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 54,87,581 on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the count includes 10,03,299 active cases, and 43,96,399 cured and discharged or migrated patients. (ANI)