MoS Agri Kailash Choudhary hopes for solution in next meet between farmers, Centre

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against the farm laws, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Friday said he is hoping for a solution in the next meeting between farmers and the government.

"I hope in the next meeting between farmers and the government, a solution will be reached. Farmers in many states are also supporting the new farm laws and sending 'thank you' letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Choudhary told ANI.

"We have written a letter to the protesting farmers and I think they should come for talks. Even Prime Minister Modi has said that we are ready for the talks," he added.



Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against three farm laws enacted recently by the government.

They have been protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer unions on Wednesday wrote a letter to the government urging it not to repeat the "meaningless amendments" which they had earlier rejected and to come up with a concrete proposal in writing. (ANI)

