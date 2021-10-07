MoS Ajay Mishra emphasises on providing safe environment for inmates to reintegrate them into society

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Thursday stressed on the need to provide a safe environment to inmates lodged in various jails across the country for their reintegration into mainstream society.

Inaugurating the two-day 7th National Conference of Heads of Prisons of all states and Union Territories here in the national capital, the Minister emphasized that jail systems must have provisions for providing training and skill development for people living inside prisons and aftercare programmes.

Mishra also lauded the concept of e-prisons, saying it saves time and makes the process easier for further associating with the courts.

"Another important aspect of e-prisons is e-mulakaat (e-meeting), which has made the process easy for inmates to contact their families," said the Minister.



A total of 75 senior prison officers from 25 states and four Union Territories took part in the event which the Minister observed as a right platform to deliberate on the issues and frame a policy that will have a wider perspective and wider acceptability.

Director-General Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) Balaji Srivastava said the deliberations in the conference will be useful for preparing short-term, mid-term and long-term policies.

Srivastav also briefed about different initiatives undertaken by the BPR&D on prisons correctional administration such as developing parameters for ranking of prisons and preparation of 50 Prison Training Manuals for various categories of staff and officers in jails.

Besides, the BPR&D DG said, formulation of Model Prison Legislation is also a key factor of initiatives undertaken by the BPR&D on prisons correctional administration.

On the first day of the conference, a themes panel discussion on "Correctional Services in India: A Perspective", presentation on Research Projects on Prisons and Correctional Administration, and syndicate discussions on preparing a Decadal Road Map for Prisons and Correctional Services were deliberated upon. (ANI)

