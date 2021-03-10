MoS Anurag Thakur promoted as captain in Territorial Army

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Wednesday became the first serving union minister to be promoted as Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer.

Thakur has been promoted to the rank of Captain at 124 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Sikh).

"It is an honour and pride to be part of the Territorial Army and a part of 124 Sikh Regiment," Thakur told media here.



"This is the third generation from my family who is serving in the armed forces. It is an honour to be part of both army and the Parliament. I come from a constituency and state where people from every third house serve in the army. The first army officer to be honoured by the Param Vir Chakra was from Himachal Pradesh only," he added.

"I was commissioned as a regular officer into the Territorial Army in July 2016 as a Lieutenant. Today I am honoured to share, I have been promoted to the rank of Captain. I reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India," he had tweeted earlier in the day.

The 46-year-old was commissioned into the Territorial Army in July 2016 as a Lieutenant. (ANI)

