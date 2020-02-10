MoS Ayush to table Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill in LS

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State AYUSH will introduce 'The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020' in Lok Sabha on Monday.

"During today's Parliament session we will table the Bill for an institute of teaching and research in Ayurveda," Shripad Yesso Naik said.

Earlier this year, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given its approval to confer the status of Institution of National Importance to the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Jamnagar by conglomerating the cluster of Ayurveda Institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus, Jamnagar.

The cluster includes Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, the Shri Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and the Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences including Pharmacy Unit and to subsume the Maharshi Patanjali Institute for Yoga & Naturopathy Education & Research into the Department of Swasthvritta of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda.

Elevation of the proposed Institute to the status of Institution of National Importance will provide it the autonomy to upgrade standard of Ayurveda education, frame various courses in Ayurveda as per national and international demand, adopt advanced evaluation methodology, etc.

It will have the mandate to frame its own certification courses for deeper penetration of AYUSH across masses and will give the capacity to bring out the unrealized potential of Ayurveda for addressing the major public health challenges faced by the country. It will help the institute to develop tertiary care in Ayurveda and to secure inter-disciplinary collaborations to give a contemporary thrust to Ayurveda. (ANI)

