MoS Bharati Pravin Pawar to inaugurate CGHS Wellness Centre in Nashik today

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar will inaugurate a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in Nashik on Monday.

Nashik will be the fourth city in Maharashtra after Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to open a CGHS Wellness Centre, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed in a press release.

In its endeavour to include more cities and to improve the accessibility of the CGHS services, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had sanctioned a new allopathic Wellness Centre in Nashik on June 10, 2021. Currently, more than 38.5 lakh beneficiaries are covered by CGHS in 74 cities all over India.



CGHS Wellness Centre in Nashik is located amidst government offices and residences and is also well connected by road and railway network.

The Wellness Centre in Nashik will provide OPD Treatment including issue of medicines, indoor treatment at Government and Empanelled Hospitals, investigations at Government and Empanelled centres, cashless facility available for treatment in empanelled centers for pensioners and other identified beneficiaries, reimbursement of expenses for treatment availed in Government/ Private Hospitals under emergency, reimbursement of expenses incurred for purchase of hearing aids, artificial limbs, appliances etc and family welfare, maternity and child health services.

The Wellness Centre will benefit more than 1.6 lakh beneficiaries including about 71,000 serving and pensioner central government employees in the city.

Central Government Health Scheme was started in 1954 with the objective of providing comprehensive medical care to the Central Government employees and their dependent family members.

CGHS caters to the healthcare needs of eligible beneficiaries covering all four pillars of democratic set up in India namely Legislature, Judiciary, Executive and Press. CGHS is the model Health care facility provider for Central Government employees and pensioners. (ANI)

