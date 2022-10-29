MoS Corporate Affairs flags off Niveshak Saarthi van to facilitate investment in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration are taking new steps to facilitate investors in the Kashmir Valley to boost its economy and make it self-reliant.

Under this recently, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Srinagar organised an Investor education, awareness and protection conference which was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh. He also inaugurated a van named Niveshak Saarthi for the required knowledge and convenience during investment in Kashmir Valley while Member of Parliament and National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah was the special guest on the occasion.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said that this is the first time that a function of Ministry of Corporate Affairs is being organized in Kashmir. He said that the van named Niveshak Saarthi will visit various places and try to explain to the investors and the general public how the schemes of the Government of India can be taken advantage of during investment. He said that this scheme is being launched simultaneously in fifty places of the country along with Kashmir.



"As soon as the people in Kashmir Valley, especially the youth, will start investing by taking advantage of this van, then the economic condition here will also start improving," he added.

On this occasion, Member of Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah, while expressing his excitement, termed this initiative as welcome. He expressed hope that the objectives for which this program has been organized will be fulfilled.

Registrar of Companies Syed Haamid Bukhari thanked the Union Ministry. He said that such measures will help in increasing the trend of investment among the youth here.

A large number of people from all over the Kashmir valley were present on this occasion. (ANI)

