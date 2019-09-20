MoS Defence urges media to remain "sensitive" on issues of national security

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Friday called upon media to remain "sensitive" towards the national security while reporting about the developments related to the Armed Forces.

"The duty of journalists is to encourage the soldiers who discharge their duties in extremely difficult conditions and are even prepared to make the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation," said Naik while addressing the valedictory function of the Defence Correspondents' Course (DCC).

The Minister urged the journalists to act as a "bridge" between the government and the people which is vital for a country to prosper.

"The government's mandate is to continuously strive for the welfare of the citizens and media's duty is to inform the people of the government's policies and programmes," he said reiterating that the government will make every possible effort for the betterment of the Armed Forces.

Congratulating the trainee journalists for successfully completing the DCC Naik hoped that the course provided a multi-dimensional perspective which will help them reach out to the people with an objective, in-depth and precise coverage of events and developments related to the Armed forces. (ANI)



