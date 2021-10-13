MoS Devusinh Chauhan requests IIT Guwahati to provide support for 5G Communications, other technologies

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 13 (ANI): Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on Monday and requested IIT Guwahati to provide support for 5G Communications and other vital technologies.

IIT Guwahati submitted a proposal to MoS to establish a Center for Excellence in Advanced Communication to develop specific areas of next-generation communication systems.

The Minister was shown the Supercomputer facility Param-Ishan and its capabilities for multiple scientific, technological, weather forecasting and healthcare applications was demonstrated. Director IIT Guwahati also informed him about the upcoming Supercomputer facility Param-Kamrupa which is being installed at IIT Guwahati presently.



Head CCC, Prof. RatnajitBhattacharjee, then made a brief presentation about the communication and network infrastructure, HPC facilities, newly initiated Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence as well as the activities being carried out in the SAMEER Centre for high power microwave tube and components, according to an official release.

Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, while welcoming the MoS for Communications highlighted the importance of communication and connectivity in this NE region for its overall economic and social development.

He stressed that "IIT Guwahati being a knowledge hub can provide technology platforms to deliver best solutions to overcome impending problems of this region and join hands with the Ministry of Communications to provide solutions to enhance the connectivity, improve telecom infrastructure and provide training to human resources for better management and operations of telecommunications facilities."

Speaking on his maiden visit to IIT Guwahati, Chauhan expressed his satisfaction with the various advanced research areas being pursued by the EEE department faculty members Guwahati and the massive infrastructure that the institute has developed in frontier areas of communications and other allied areas, that will be a huge boon for pursuing research and development in frontier areas of Communications and IT.

He stressed developing technology that will be affordable for the masses and has deep penetration in the rural areas as well. (ANI)

