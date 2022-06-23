MoS Environment Ashwini Choubey adopts tiger, names him Agniveer

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey, during the inspection of Bengal Safari North Bengal Wild Animals Park on Wednesday, adopted a one-year-old tiger for one year and named him Agniveer.

The minister inspected the safari on his way back from Gangtok, according to the Environment Ministry. During this, Choubey adopted a tiger to spread awareness among the people under the Adoption Program.

The minister said that he has seen the fierce form of nature in Kedarnath Dham. "Everyone should be aware of the protection of nature so that such incidents do not happen. Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has taken comprehensive steps for the conservation of animals," Choubey said.

On the occasion of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", with awareness among people, he has adopted a tiger in memory of the victims of the Kedarnath tragedy.

He said that animals have a significant role in the balance of the environment, so their protection is essential.



"For this, there is also a need to make people aware regularly. On this occasion, the officers were directed to conduct awareness campaigns about "Jiva Jantu Sanrakshan Abhiyaan" regularly," he added.

Choubey also became aware of the maintenance of animals during the inspection of the Bengal Safari, the ministry said.

Under the adoption program, a total of 70 people have adopted animals here. To motivate people to adopt more animals, he adopted a tiger and paid two lakhs for the maintenance of the adopted tiger through online.

PCCF West Bengal Soumitra Das Gupta expressed gratitude to Choubey and said that the adoption of a tiger by him would inspire others too.

During the Bengal Safari inspection, IG IRO Kolkata, DFO Wildlife Darjeeling, Assistant Director of Bengal Safari North Bengal Wild Animals Park and other officers were also present. (ANI)

