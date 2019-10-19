MoS for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy to visit Assam, Manipur from Oct 20

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy will undertake a three-day visit to Assam and Manipur beginning October 20 as part of the North East Development initiative introduced by the Centre in 2015.

During his visit, the Union Minister will visit the Kamrup-Kamakhya Temple on the morning of October 20 and will be paying obeisance to the deity, according to an official statement.

Later in the day, he will be interacting with the border outpost (BoP) personnel at Darranga.

"In the evening, Reddy is slated to address the students of IIT Guwahati on the abrogation of Article 370. He will also meet Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Assam Administrative Staff College," the statement said.

Later, the minister will reach BSF Frontiers headquarters at Patgaon, Guwahati and celebrate Diwali with the BSF jawans.

On October 21, Reddy will take part in the Smriti Parade, Police Commemoration Day Parade of the 4th Assam Battalion in Guwahati as the chief guest, according to the statement.

Later, the minister will meet Governor Jagdish Mukhi at his residence in Raj Bhawan.

In the evening, Reddy will meet Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla at her residence in Imphal.

"The minister will address a meeting with office bearers, morcha presidents and senior leaders from state BJP at the party's office in Imphal," the statement said.

Reddy will be attending the 'Sainik Sammelan' at the IGAR South headquarters of Assam Rifles in Imphal on October 22.

"The minister will be attending a briefing by Director of LPAI at ICP Moreh, Tengnoupal district in Manipur. He will also be briefed by COB Cadre, 26 Sector of Assam Rifles at COB Phaisangjang, Chandel district," added the statement. (ANI)

