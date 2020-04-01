MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy donates Rs 1 crore to PM CARES fund

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Union Minister for State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday donated Rs 1 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund to the PM CARES fund.

"Union Minister for State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has donated Rs 1 Crore from his MPLAD fund to PM CARES Fund, Rs 50 lakhs to Telangana CM Relief Fund and Rs 50 lakhs to Hyderabad District to fight COVID -19," according to an official.

Several people including businessmen, sports authorities and Bollywood actors, have contributed to the PM CARES fund till now.

The PM CARES Fund was created on March 28 following the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

The fund will be used for combat, containment and relief efforts against the coronavirus outbreak and similar pandemic like situations in the future.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

