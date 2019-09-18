MoS for Home Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday adopted 25 differently-abled children in Bihar's Dalsinghsarai as part of 'Seva Saptah,' a week-long campaign being observed by the BJP to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have adopted 25 differently-abled children from different parts of Bihar to provide them with better health facilities. These children need better healthcare so they can become self-sufficient," Rai told ANI.

The MoS said that the Prime Minister is a source of inspiration for him.

"I will not only provide healthcare facility to these children but will also provide them with good education and help them find the right jobs so they can have a bright future. I will bear all the expenses myself," added Rai.

The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday, which was on September 17, as 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. The party has announced several social initiatives to be undertaken by its leaders across the nation during this period. (ANI)

