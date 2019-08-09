MoS for Home Rai reviews flood situations, directs officers to take all possible steps to help needy

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai on Friday chaired a high-level meeting and took stock of flood situations across the country following heavy rainfall.

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Central Water Commission and officers of Disaster Management Department participated in the meeting.

Rai directed the senior officers to take every possible measure to deal with the situation arising out of south-west monsoon in the affected states and to extend all necessary assistance to the flood-affected states.

"NDRF, Ministry of Defence and other agencies involved in the rescue and relief operations have assured that requests from concerned states are being fulfilled on a real-time basis," a press release said.

The minister instructed the officials of several agencies to improve coordination and also reviewed preparedness in view of India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction of heavy rains in parts of the country.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in several districts of Kerala and eastern Gujarat in the next 24 hours. Authorities are expecting that the situation would improve in Gujarat, Maharashtra and in southern India.

Rai said that the Centre was extending all possible assistance to the affected states. "Home Minister Amit Shah is keeping a watch on the situation round the clock. We are providing all possible assistance to the states," he said.

NDRF Director General SH Pradhan, who took part in the meeting, said the force has rescued over 40,000 people so far in different parts of the country. A total of 91 teams of NDRF personnel are carrying out rescue and relief operations in the affected states, he said.

Apart from NDRF, 16 columns of the Army and 30 columns of the Navy and the Coast Guard teams have also been stationed at different places. (ANI)

