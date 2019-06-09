MoS for Railways makes surprise inspection of Hazrat Nizamuddin station

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the city's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

Angadi, a four-time member of the Lok Sabha from Belgaum Lok Sabha, was accompanied by Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari during the inspection.

Angadi and Tiwari inspected various facilities for passengers at the station and also spoke with a number of travelers.

They also went inside a train and spoke with the passengers about their experiences and expectations with the India railways. (ANI)

